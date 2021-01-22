TC Ana located about 75km Northeast of Kadavu

The eye of Tropical Cyclone Ana is currently located between Kadavu and Matuku Island as of this evening.

Fiji Meteorological Service Senior Forecaster Samisoni Waqavakatoga says as the cyclone moves down Southeast, it is expected to weaken.

He adds Kadavu is currently experiencing storm force winds while the rest of the country is under a gale warning.

“This should remain the same for the next 12 hours as TC Ana makes its way further southeast away from the Fiji group. TC Ana is quite a big cyclone so the radius of gale covers almost the whole of Fiji group.”

The Senior Forecaster adds Viti Levu should brace for more heavy rain that can lead to more flooding.

TC Ana is expected to be located to the northwest of Ono-i-Lau by tomorrow morning.