TC Ana
Civil servants expected to return to work today
February 1, 2021 5:47 am
All Civil Servants are advised to return to work today with the exception of teachers, those living in high risk areas and those affected by TC Ana.
Those in affected areas are advised to directly liaise with their Permanent Secretaries.
Essential services including business and public transport companies are advised to operate according to normal business hours today.
However, the National Disaster Management Office says safety of staff needs to be prioritized.
