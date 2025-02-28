Taxi driver handed suspended sentence

A 36-year-old taxi driver convicted of one count of causing grievous bodily harm has been handed a suspended sentence by the Suva High Court.

The court heard that in August 2022, Deepak Chand traveled to pick passengers from Savutalele settlement.

While picking up the passengers, Chand and one of the passengers exchanged harsh words.

As a result of this, the passengers decided to arrange for another taxi.

The court heard that while the passengers were waiting on the road, Chand grabbed a knife from his taxi and faced the passengers.

One of the passengers tried to disarm Chand and in the process he deliberately stabbed the victim.

The stabbing resulted in a violent response from the passengers and they ended up beating Chand.

The court heard that while the passenger did not sustain serious injuries, Chand’s injuries left him with permanent cognitive problems.

Chand has been sentenced to 11 months and three weeks imprisonment suspended for three years.

