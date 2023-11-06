Tax compliance is vital says Finance Minister

Governments have long grappled with challenging tax compliance issues, which make it difficult to collect the right revenue and implement effective tax policies.

During the regional workshop on tax compliance analytics, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad stated that government budgets and laws rely on the effective implementation of tax policies by tax office professionals.

The regional workshop on tax compliance analytics is currently in progress, with participants exploring the intersection of tax compliance and data analytics while developing analytical skills.

Professor Prasad emphasizes that tax compliance and effectiveness are vital for mobilizing domestic resources.

“The government’s struggle over a long time has been dealing with tax compliance issues, and usually that’s a very difficult proposition, a difficult aspect of government strategies to collect the appropriate revenue, and the implementation of tax policies.”

Professor Prasad says data analytics has emerged as a game changer in tax administration.

“It empowers you as tax administration professionals to harness the vast amount of data at your disposal, turning it into some sort of actionable insight that can propose you to tax administration objectives with unprecedented efficiency and precision.”

Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Center Director, Samir Jahjah says the workshop is fully embedded within the framework of the International Monetary Fund’s objective to improve revenue collection in member countries.

He adds the workshop targets participants from member countries who are more advanced in their use of risk management to address non-compliance.