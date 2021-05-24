Home

Taveuni tourists launch carbon footprint offset program

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 4:00 pm
The first international guests in Taveuni after almost two years have become the first official tree-planters for the Garden Islands new Trees for Taveuni Project.

The five tourists arrived at Matei Airport yesterday morning to a welcome occasion and serenading from the Taveuni Tourism Association after which they each planted a tree.

The idea behind the project is to help reduce the carbon footprint of tourism on the island and in the reforestation of degraded farmland.

TTA Terri Gortan says they hope to get the new Trees For Taveuni Project started in full force in 2022 and they have no doubt it will help attract more tourists to visit and help support the island and local communities at the same time.

The project is the brainchild of Robert Glowatzki, Director of Yanuyanu Pte Ltd, a local organic farm and food production company based on Taveuni Island together with the TTA and the local villages.

All TTA members are encouraged to assist with the project to help offset carbon.

Meanwhile, Gortan says they are looking forward to welcoming more travellers over the following weeks leading up to a busy Christmas and New Year Festive Season.

Many hotels and resorts on the island have received bookings throughout December and January.

