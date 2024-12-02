Taveuni demonstrates commitment to end GBV

[Source: Women's Fund Fiji]

The Garden Island of Taveuni demonstrated its dedication to creating a violence-free community through its first-ever march for the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

It was a collaborative effort between the Taveuni Empowerment of Women Support Group and other stakeholders which highlighted a united front to end violence against girls and women.

Taveuni Empowerment of Women Support Group President, Maria Tawake says the event emphasized the significance of collective action in tackling gender-based violence.

“This was a big moment for Taveuni. We are glad we could march today and raise awareness about ending violence against women and girls.”

Tawake says the event was particularly important to be undertaken in a rural area where conversation about violence can be difficult due to traditional and cultural taboos.

“Many cases remain unreported due to cultural barriers, but our message is clear: men must love and respect their wives and children. Women and children are encouraged to speak out and report violence.”

The march concluded with awareness sessions on the importance of reporting violence and fostering a supportive environment conducted by church leaders, the Fiji Police Force, and the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.

It was a collaboration between faith-based organizations and civil society, law enforcement and government which demonstrated the shared commitment to ensuring a safe and secure future for all in Taveuni.

Taveuni Empowerment of Women Support Group, also known as TEWS, is a grantee partner of Women’s Fund Fiji that has been a driving force in empowering women in the country and region since 2014.

The group initially focused on ‘women’s economic empowerment’, but it has expanded its work to include ‘ending violence against girls and women’.