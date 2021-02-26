Talks of embassies registering overseas voters

The Fijian Elections Office is developing a framework that would allow staff at embassies and high commissions to register overseas-based voters.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says this is one option being explored in light of border closures due to COVID-19.

However, Saneem points out that there are a number of factors to be considered and the idea is still in its early stages.

“We first have to make sure that the software side of things operate as well as other credentials that we can generate, then training has to be conducted. We also have to check the law whether I have to authorize those embassy staff to be registration officials. So there are operational issues to look at.”

The FEO is in the early stages of discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, a national voter registration drive for the next General Elections will be conducted after February 2022.