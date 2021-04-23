Tabuya called out for making idiotic claims

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called out Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya for making what he describes as idiotic claims that he brought COVID-19 to Fiji.

Tabuya alleged in an email to numerous individuals and politicians that it was because of Sayed-Khaiyum that the virus subsequently spread into the wider community via the Fijian military.

She wrote “now we have a situation in which the AG brought the Indian variant to Fiji on his ‘private jet’ and the PM’s beloved RFMF let in into the wider community. If that’s not the FijiFirst government being responsible for bringing COVID to Fiji, then the monkey’s my uncle.”

The email was sent to numerous individuals including the leaders of the National Federation Party, the Fiji Labour Party and former and present SODELPA leaders.

Tabuya wouldn’t answer calls from FBC News but responded to text messages saying she stood by her comments saying it was a private email.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the SODELPA MP could do with some decency, decorum, finesse, and class.

“Obviously Tabuya has got no health experience, qualification, or the acumen one would argue in respect of making those kinds of medical calls. We have the Dr Fong’s of this world, you have the Dr Aalisha Sahukhans of this world, we have a whole team out there that actually make those assessments, not some person who is trying to personalize matters and make a political mileage out of it.”

The Commander RFMF says Tabuya’s comments are a waste of time.

FBC News has also reached out to the Prime Minister for comments.