Tabuya advocates for digital empowerment of women

The slogan for this year’s National Women’s Expo is “DIGIT ALL,” which emphasizes how crucial innovation and technology are to the advancement of gender equality.

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya highlighted that this theme aligns with the Ministry’s goal as they strive to achieve sustainable development goals.

Tabuya emphasized how women’s perspectives on business and economic empowerment need to change.

“Now many of you, if not all of you, are now on M-Paisa and My Cash. You are already performing transactions on a digital platform. Based on the current trend and the rate at which we are going, it is not enough. We need to do more.”



Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya

Tabuya believes women can still do more to empower themselves to have the ability to save and control their own finances.

The Minister is encouraging women to strengthen their resolve because the time will come when women will have to step up to become the backbone of the economy in terms of their earnings.