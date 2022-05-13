Tabua shop to open soon

[File Photo]

Plans to open the new Ministry of i-taukei Affairs’ tabua shop before the end of the financial year, remains on track.

Affairs Permanent Secretary, Pita Tagicakirewa says the ministry has completed its assessment process with the 14 provinces.

He says they are now waiting for the endorsement from Minister responsible and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

“We’ve done our groundwork and our consultations, and we will soon submit everything we have prepared, to the Minister for his endorsement. Thereafter, the tabua shop will open.”

The licensed tabua shop was initiated in 2020 to help regulate the prices for this traditional artifact.

This came as reports circulated of the tabua or whales’ tooth being sold at unregulated prices.

Tagicakirewa says it is important to protect the cultural significance of the tabua or whale’s tooth.