Suva threat suspect found and referred for psyche assessment

Police have confirmed they have located the man who was allegedly threatening members of the public around the city in Suva.

A viral social media post was circulated this afternoon warning the public about a man allegedly posing a serious threat around the city.

Police say the man was escorted to the St Giles Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Further action will be determined once the medical evaluation is completed.

Police are acknowledging the public for sharing the information through the available platforms.

The public is urged to contact the National Command Centre on 9905 296 should you need any assistance or wish to share information regarding illegal activities in your area.





