Sustainable water plans for Qauia

The Water Authority of Fiji is working with the government to explore affordable and sustainable water solutions for communities like Qauia.

This informal settlement in Lami is home to over 500 households and approximately 5,000 people, who struggle with limited access to clean water.

With many residents already facing financial hardships, WAF is focusing on strategies to reduce reliance on bottled water, which is often unaffordable for most families.

Chief Executive Officer Amit Chanan stated that WAF is committed to improving water access in vulnerable communities.

He explained that WAF is considering potential subsidies and other measures to make clean water more accessible to those who need it most.

“Immediate measures by WAF for Clean Water Supply- WAF is continuously sending tested and treated water via water carting services to Qauia and other affected areas. These efforts aim to provide water needs and minimize health risks such as leptospirosis and scabies. Our teams are also closely monitoring the situation and maintaining regular communication with affected communities through vigorous valve operations.”

However, Chanan acknowledged that these efforts will require time and careful planning particularly in informal settlements like Qauia, where infrastructure challenges complicate the delivery of a reliable water supply.

The ongoing water crisis in Qauia has also raised serious health concerns.

Residents have expressed frustration over unmet promises regarding the water supply.

Chanan explained that while the government and WAF are dedicated to resolving the water issues, informal settlements like Qauia require tailored solutions.

These solutions, he said are being developed but they are complex and will take time to implement effectively.

In the meantime, WAF continues to provide temporary relief through water carting while partnering with NGOs such as Revitalising Informal Settlements and their Environments (RISE) to explore long-term strategies for improving water access.

These partnerships, Chanan added, along with ongoing government initiatives aim to address immediate and future water needs in Qauia and similar communities.