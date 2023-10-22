Sustainable harvesting critical in safeguarding Fiji's forestry sector

Sustainable forestry harvesting is critical to protecting the forestry sector.

Minister for Forestry Kalaveti Ravu says increasing population and fulfilling the urgent need to satisfy short-term economic development have put pressure on the sector.

Ravu also officiated at a certification ceremony for 24 forest harvesting supervisors in Labasa yesterday.

Minister for Forestry Kalaveti Ravu

The Minister adds that training and education have a central role in the sustainable management, conservation, and development of our forests.

He says these participants will play a very critical role in ensuring that best logging practices are observed at all times in line with the Fiji Forest Harvesting Code of Practice and Forest Legislations.

“Harvesting timber over and above the forest sustainable level of harvest has resulted in degradation and reductions of biological diversity such that the quality of range of ecosystem service and products provide are negatively impact. Forests and rural fires as a result of careless burning are becoming a significant threat to our forest and the environment, given the long dry spell being experienced with the changes in climate condition.”

Minister Ravu reminded them that while developments are necessary in responding to people’s needs and aspirations, effective planning and implementation are vital to maintaining the proper balance of economic, social, and environmental considerations.