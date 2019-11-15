Sustainable farming highlighted in the Fiji Farmers Forum

Sustainable farming and soil re-generation were two main issues highlighted during the recent Fiji Farmers Forum.

The forum put together by the Teitei Taveuni Organisation also helps farmers to highlight their concerns.

Organisation President Allen Peterson says the forum is a way forward for farmers as they talk about the challenges they face especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We brought farmers organization in Fiji together today to discuss problems that are facing problems post-COVID and actions that we might come up with that we can take forward to a government that government can help us.”

Peterson says the forum is also to help build the capacity of farmers as they venture into the new normal.

He says it can also help the Agriculture sector move forward as they work to rectify the issues faced by farmers.