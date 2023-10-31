Suspended sentence for sexual assault

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for three years, after convicted of sexual assault.

The Suva High Court heard that the victim and the accused are neighbours.

In the early hours of November 14th, 2021, the man went to the victim’s house, heavily intoxicated.

He approached the victim, soliciting sexual activity, but the victim declined and walked away.

The man proceeded to follow her, and when she sat on a chair, he sexually assaulted her while pressuring her into engaging in a sexual encounter.

She got up and walked inside her house and the man tried to enter her house.

However, when he saw the victim’s brother was awake he returned to his home.

The High Court Judge says the suspended sentence should be a deterrent for the man.