Suspects in custody over an alleged robbery

Three men have been taken into police custody following an alleged aggravated robbery in Valelevu, Nasinu, last night.

The three are in their 30s.

Police say the three are alleged to have forcefully entered a business premises and stolen a small box containing $40.

The Southern Division Quick Response Team was deployed, and the three were arrested and escorted to the Valelevu Police Station, where they are being questioned.

The police investigation continues.