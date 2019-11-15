Home

Suspect questioned for attempted break-in

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 17, 2020 10:42 am
A 25-year-old suspect is being questioned for allegedly attempting to break into a supermarket in Tacirua, Suva.

The suspect is among nine people arrested over the past 48 hours for breaching curfew restrictions.

A 41-year-old drunk man was arrested walking along the Wailoku area in Tamavua.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested for loitering along Nasole, Nasinu.

In the West, a 22-year-old man was drunk and walking along Viseisei area in Lautoka when he was arrested.

In the past 24 hours, five of the eight arrests involved those who were loitering or sitting around at bus stops.

Two drunk individuals were also arrested, while one man was arrested for travelling in a vehicle without a valid reason.

