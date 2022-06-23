Survey to identify sugarcane farming challenges

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji National University and Sugar Research Institute of Fiji are jointly undertaking a survey to understand the challenges faced by sugarcane growers.

This will also allow them to map out measures that could address the challenges in the sugar industry in Fiji.

The survey is coordinated as part of the memorandum of understanding between FNU and the SRIF which was signed in February this year.

A primary objective of the survey is to determine the causes of the declining number of sugarcane growers that have led to a decrease in sugar production.

SRIF Chief Executive, Professor Santiago Mahimairaja says the survey will help them identify challenges in sugarcane farming and prioritize the issues for collaborative research.

“The outcome will certainly help us develop a collaborative research project by FNU and then we will do research. FNU and SRIF will find solutions for some of the problems faced by sugar cane farmers.”

A total of 900 sugarcane growers will be surveyed as part of this project.

Preliminary findings of the survey are expected to be released by the end of August after deliberation in a workshop.