Surge in construction value

There was an increase in the value approved construction projects in the June quarter of 2024 despite a dip in the number of building permits issued compared to last year.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, 236 building permits for construction works valued at $168 million were issued during this period.

The figures show a mixed trend when comparing the June quarter to the March quarter of 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

While the number of building permits issued saw a modest increase of 2.6 percent, the value of the approved works surged by 51.8 percent.

However, a year-on-year comparison reveals that the number of building permits issued in the June quarter of 2024 declined by 40.7 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Despite this decline, the value of construction works saw a 133.3 percent increase.

The trend for completion certificate differs as a total of 75 completion certificates, representing construction work valued at $18.3 million, were issued in the June quarter of 2024.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics states that compared to the March quarter of this year, both the number of certificates and the value of completed works fell by 11.8 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively.