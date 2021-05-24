Surge anticipated in voter registration

The Fijian Elections Office is expecting a surge in the number of registrations and other voter services as the country prepares for the 2022 General Elections.

Director Operators, Anaseini Seinimoli says 662,615 voters are registered on the National Register of Voters as of 30th November 2021.

Seinimoli says last month they recorded 3, 194 new registrations.

“Our projection for 2022 General Election is that we will be reaching a roundabout figure of 670,000. “

She says the Central Division currently has the largest number of registered voters, making up 42.95 percent of the national register of voters, followed by the Western Division at 37.95 percent.

The Northern Division makes up 14.38 percent of the NRV while the Eastern Division makes up almost 3.57 percent and the overseas is 1.14 percent.

Among the different age cohorts, the 31-40 age group has the highest number of registered voters which stands at 154,850, followed by 147,990 registered voters between 21 to 30 years.

The Elections Office will begin the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive next month.