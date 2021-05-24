Support those in need this Easter: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while we are free of the worst of the pandemic, our commitment to those in need cannot wane.

In his Easter message to all Fijians, Bainimarama says by overcoming the adversity of last year, every one showed that we are a people who are willing to sacrifice for our fellow citizens out of the love we hold for each other.

He says there is more good left to do and he prays that the spirit of love and compassion that carried us here will guide us this Easter and always.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says for Christians, Easter marks both an end and a beginning as it honors the final days of Jesus Christ’s time on Earth and his suffering and sacrifice upon the cross, and it celebrates the miracle of his resurrection and the new promise of salvation that it offered humankind.

The Prime Minister says on Easter last year, he had asked Fijians to walk a path of love and unity towards a Fiji that was better and safer and guided by compassion and comforted by faith, we have arrived at that future.

He says we now have the full freedom to live our lives, our economy is on the move, businesses are open, and jobs are returning.

Bainimarama says these are blessings that should be welcomed with gratitude and a generosity of spirit.

He is urging Fijians to openly share the joy with those around us and support those who need us.

The Prime Minister adds let us wield our freedom wisely and safely and make special time for worship and reflection with our loved ones and above all, let us hold to the universal values that Jesus embodied in his life and ministry; for the progress of our recovery will mean little if we do not use it to aid and empower those most vulnerable.