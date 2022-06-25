Support from international partners essential

[File Photo]

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says there is a need for urgent collaborative and transformative actions by all nations to address the climate crisis.

He made the comments during the Korea Pacific Island Seminar held in Suva yesterday.

Korea is a long-standing dialogue partner of the Pacific Islands Forum.

While representing Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Voreqe Bainimarama at the seminar, Koya highlighted that the Republic of Korea has been an important dialogue and development partner for the Blue Pacific region.

“Regionally, we have welcomed your support through the Korea-Pacific Islands Regional Cooperation Fund in areas such as climate change prediction services; combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and boosting trade, tourism, and investment links between our region and Korea.”

Koya adds that the support of international partners is essential to addressing the threat of climate change in the interest of the region’s security and sustainability.