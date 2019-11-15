Supplementary Budget to be announced on 26th March

The Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will announce a supplementary budget in Parliament next Thursday.

Subsequently, the Supplementary Budget debate week will take place from Monday, 6 April to Thursday, 9 April 2020.

This is pursuant to Standing Order 102 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji.

This comes after the Business Committee met this afternoon and has unanimously approved that the Parliamentary business scheduled for 16 to 20 March 2020 be deferred to the Parliament sitting scheduled for 27 April to 1 May 2020.