Supermarkets seek clarification on chicken prices

Supermarkets in the country are urging the Consumer Council to provide more details about its recent market survey on frozen chicken prices.

This after the council released a statement this week, saying a recent survey revealed that the retail price of number 16 chicken in supermarkets averaged $20.50, while the wholesale price was $17.28 – representing an 18 percent markup or increase of $3.22 per chicken.

The council said for number 19 chicken, the retail price was as high as $25.50, with an average price of $23.76, and the wholesale price pegged at $20.10, indicating an 18 percent hike or $3.66 increase per chicken.

The council also said number 21 chicken, the most expensive, could cost up to $28.50, with an average price of $26.71, while wholesale price was $22.19 – representing a 20 percent markup, or an average margin of $4.52 per chicken.

FBC News contacted several supermarkets, and all asked for more specific information from the council regarding the particular supermarkets responsible for the price discrepancies.

FBC News surveyed Suva’s Extra Supermarket this morning and noted that the price for number 19 chicken was $20.75.

The price for number 17 was $18.45, while the cost for number 15 was $16.75.

FBC News also noted that number 25 was $27.95, while number 23 was pegged at $19.65 and number 29 cost $32.75.

At other supermarkets, prices ranged from $18.75 for number 18, while number 16 was on average, $19.88.

Questions have been sent to chicken suppliers and the Consumer Council on the issue.