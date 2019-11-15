Supermarkets monitored for selling rotten meat

While the sale of rotten meat by supermarkets is becoming a persistent issue, the Consumer Council of Fiji confirms a large number of supermarkets are now under surveillance.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says it is quite concerning that majority of the supermarkets have been caught selling meat that is not of good quality.

Shandil says recently a huge amount of meat was condemned and this will continue.

“There has been condemnation that has been done and we work with the Municipal council’s health inspectors to make sure the condemnation is done in the right manner so that it is totally removed from the supermarkets and not put somewhere in the back and then brought back again and resold to the customers.”

More than one thousand kilos of meat have been condemned so far.