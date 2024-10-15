Sunflower Aviation achieves ISO certification

[Source: Sunflower Aviation/ Facebook]

Sunflower Aviation Limited has received its certification for the internationally recognized ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard.

Owner Tim Joyce says this significant achievement highlights the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and operational excellence in its core areas of operation.

Joyce states that the ISO certification is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world.

“I think it’s very important for all our customers, which are predominantly visitors from overseas, tourists, whether for joy flights or charters to different resorts and so forth, that our standards are to international best practice.”

To be compliant, Sunflower Aviation underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances.

Joyce stresses this is also part of their broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency, improve service delivery, and set a benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry.

The company owns over 20 aircraft.