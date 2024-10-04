Study underway for proposed Namosi Hydro project

[File Photo]

Electricity Fiji Limited has clarified the ongoing feasibility study on its proposed hydro-electric scheme in Namosi.

Acting Chief Executive, Bobby Naimawi says EFL has set an ambitious target to provide clean and affordable energy solutions to Fiji with at least 90% of its energy requirements through renewable sources by 2035.

These comments come after villagers of Navunikabi in Namosi held a protest against the planned construction of hydro dams by EFL, just one kilometre from their village.

They are concerned that the project will damage their resources, disrupt their livelihoods and pose a significant flooding threat as it would block the Wainikoroluva River which runs alongside their homes.

Naimwai says to achieve this ambitious target, EFL, with the support of various international development partners, is working on identifying and develop a number of projects that are sustainable and economically viable.

He says the Namosi Hydro-electric scheme project is one such project which is currently under investigation by EFL, where they are conducting a feasibility study.

Naimawi says earlier investigations show that a number of small hydro-electric schemes can be developed in the Namosi area, and EFL is building on this past investigations.

He stresses that depending on the viability of the feasibility study, EFL will then consider the way forward.

He adds that the feasibility study considers three hydro-power potential sites in Namosi, and associated high-voltage power evacuation infrastructure from Namosi to the larger electricity load centers.

The feasibility study will assess the technical feasibility, commercial viability, environmental and social impacts of potential hydro-power facilities and power evacuation infrastructure.

The feasibility study commenced in 2024, is expected to take up to two years to complete.

Naimawi says the results of the feasibility study will be essential in determining the renewable energy road map for Fiji as per the National Development Plan.