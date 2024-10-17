Students referred to Police for alleged drug use

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Four primary school students were referred to Police after they were allegedly smoking marijuana during an athletics meet in Suva yesterday.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the four were found with smoking apparatuses inside a washroom, and referred to the security officials at the venue, before police were called.

ACP Driu says the students’ parents were informed and were counselled on the consequences of their actions.

He is urging parents and guardians to continuously speak to their children about the devastating consequences of illicit drugs.

ACP Driu says without constant guidance, children will ask for advice from sources who do not have their best interests and well-being at heart, possibly leading them on the wrong path in life.

Meanwhile a raid conducted by the Fiji Detector Dog Unit in a settlement in Lami yesterday resulted in the arrest of two men allegedly found with close to 100 branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

They were taken into custody, while the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Police also managed to arrest other people who were allegedly found in possession of marijuana at the Nausori market, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Labasa bus stand and in Vunivau, Labasa.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis.