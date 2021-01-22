Students attend climate action debate session

Universities and Secondary school students were part of a debate hosted by the Climate Change and International Cooperation Division.

The topics of discussions ranged from the ‘Viability of Waste to Energy Solutions’ to the ‘Benefits of Taxing Hybrid Cars’ and ended with a conversation on the importance of strengthening youth climate leadership.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum applauded youth in attendance for taking the initiative to discuss the urgent challenge of climate change and urged them to be active climate ambassadors.

Sayed-Khaiyum says climate change is an urgent challenge with serious short-term consequences.

He adds young Fijians have the lived experiences and the ingenuity to be among the most informed and innovative climate advocates in the world.

The AG also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Climate Change Bill and the need for young people to offer their inputs to the groundbreaking national policy and Fiji’s future climate agenda.

The next debate session is planned for February 2021 and will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy and ClimateScience Fiji.