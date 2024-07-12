Students allegedly found with drugs on school premises

Two students aged 15, are being investigated after they were allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana, on school premises.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the matter was reported at the Valelevu Police Station.

He says the seized substances have been sent for analysis and the two students have been questioned.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says two men were arrested at the Vunisea jetty in Kadavu following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and smoking apparatuses.

In the Eastern Division, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Koronivia after he was found with several zip lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, and cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

In the Western Division, two men were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Northern Division, more farms were raided in the Savusavu area of operation, where close to 1,000 plants believed to be marijuana were seized from three farms.

A 20-year-old farmer was taken into custody for the raid conducted in Naweni.

In Taveuni, a 42-year-old man was arrested following the discovery of dried plant materials believed to be marijuana found in his workshop and backyard.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

ACP Driu is pleading with parents to continuously remind their children of the consequences of being involved in illegal activities.