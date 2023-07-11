Strong visitor arrivals forecast by PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association has forecast that the strong growth momentum in the total inbound aviation market will begin to moderate this year, with capacity growth slowing significantly from the last quarter.

In its Asia Pacific Destination Forecasts for 2023-25, PATA says in the first quarter of next year, a total of 1.59 thousand inbound flights with 327.72 thousand air seats, are scheduled for Fiji,

It further states that this year, the Pacific, the Americas and Asia are scheduled to be the first, second and third largest source regions, accounting for around 80.30 percent, 13.75 percent and 5.95 percent of total inbound air seats respectively.

With the lockdowns and border controls in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the total number of inbound flights contracted significantly, dropping from 1,488 in the first quarter of that year, to an average of 38 for the remaining three quarters.