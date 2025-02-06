Strengthening anti-corruption collaboration

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption believes strengthening its anti-corruption network is crucial.

Enhanced collaboration and resource sharing will improve their ability to detect, prevent, and prosecute corruption.

This was highlighted by FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali while signing a memorandum of understanding with the Anti-Corruption Commission of Tonga.

She says the agreement will foster mutual understanding and enable knowledge sharing and capacity building.

“Our MOU expresses the understanding and common interests of our two agencies to advance the anti-corruption vision of the Pacific in line with international and regional commitments, including the tenure of Pacific unity against corruption.”

Malimali also acknowledged the completion of a two-day study tour with representatives from the anti-corruption commissions of Tonga, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and the Public Service Commission of Samoa.

She adds the shared insights will enhance their work.