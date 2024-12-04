Strategic reforms for Walesi following audit revelations

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the new Walesi Board is developing a comprehensive strategic plan to guide its operations.

Kamikamica says this plan will include robust policies for procurement, risk management, and compliance with the laws and regulations of Fiji.

He adds that all future requirements will adhere strictly to transparent tendering processes.

The plan comes in response to an audit that revealed systemic mismanagement and the misuse of public funds by Walesi Fiji Limited.

Kamikamica says between 2015 and 2022, the government allocated $123.6 million to Walesi yet the audit found that $80 million, or nearly 68 percent of these funds were wasted.

“We could have used this money for hospitals, for roads, for bridges that could have been constructed from this fund. Finally, Honorable Speaker, the Walesi investigation reminds me again of Nabukalou Creek, beautiful at high tide, but when the water recedes, it reveals the filth underneath.”

Kamikamica adds they will ensure that Walesi transitions from a symbol of mismanagement and abuse to a model of innovation and public service.

The Minister adds that encryption policies will be reviewed to ensure all Fijians have true free-to-air access without the need for proprietary devices.

He says spectrum licenses and frequency registrations will be expedited to bring Walesi in line with licensing practices and protect critical services from interference.

He further says that monitoring and evaluation frameworks will be established to ensure efficiency and transparency.