Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|
Full Coverage

News

Stop stigmatizing mental health

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 11:00 am
75 percent of persons with mental illness experience some form of stigmatization.

75 percent of persons with mental illness experience some form of stigmatization.

This has been revealed by the Ministry of Health as we mark World Mental Health Day today.

Minister for Women and Children, Rosy Akbar says if we are to truly promote mental well-being, this stigmatization and discrimination that stems from it must stop.

Article continues after advertisement
Minister for Women and Children, Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says this year’s Mental Health Day comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says some groups of people have clearly been affected by the pandemic differently and more severely.

Akbar highlights some groups of people have had to adapt to the new normal ahead of the rest.

These include health-care workers who provide care in difficult circumstances; students adapting to taking classes from home – with little contact with teachers and friends, and anxiety about the future; workers whose livelihoods are lost or threatened.

According to the World Health organization depression is one of the leading causes of disability and suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

Akbar says it is critical that everyone is aware of their mental health and wellness status and takes time to ensure balance.

This year’s theme for Mental Health is ‘Mental health in an Unequal World’ which aligns directly with the impact of COVID on individuals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.