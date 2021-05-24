Stop stigmatizing mental health

75 percent of persons with mental illness experience some form of stigmatization.

This has been revealed by the Ministry of Health as we mark World Mental Health Day today.

Minister for Women and Children, Rosy Akbar says if we are to truly promote mental well-being, this stigmatization and discrimination that stems from it must stop.

Akbar says this year’s Mental Health Day comes at a time when our daily lives have changed considerably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says some groups of people have clearly been affected by the pandemic differently and more severely.

Akbar highlights some groups of people have had to adapt to the new normal ahead of the rest.

These include health-care workers who provide care in difficult circumstances; students adapting to taking classes from home – with little contact with teachers and friends, and anxiety about the future; workers whose livelihoods are lost or threatened.

According to the World Health organization depression is one of the leading causes of disability and suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

Akbar says it is critical that everyone is aware of their mental health and wellness status and takes time to ensure balance.

This year’s theme for Mental Health is ‘Mental health in an Unequal World’ which aligns directly with the impact of COVID on individuals.