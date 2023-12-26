Stigma affects rehabilitated substance-abuse patients

This year, St. Giles Hospital has recorded a staggering 7,500 patients with a significant portion attributed to substance abuse.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is stressing the need to be supportive towards substance-abuse patients who return to their communities from rehabilitation centers.

Dr Lalabalavu highlights that stigma and discrimination in communities continue to cause re-admission of patients.

“But the challenge is always how the community accepts them and looks after them. That has always been a challenge. So I am not sure about the data, but relapses do occur when they are shunned from their families and the communities and then they return. So it’s a vicious cycle of ongoing things.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that while necessary treatment and facilities are available, curbing the issue of drugs and substance abuse needs the whole of society approach.