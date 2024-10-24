Stewards Alliance urges sustainable development

The Stewards Alliance on Resources, a coalition dedicated to people-centered development has emphasized the importance of safeguarding the nation’s natural resources to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The Alliance, which includes the Fiji Council of Churches, the Social Empowerment Education Program Ltd, and concerned landowners from various divisions met with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica today.

The group is also expected to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad and Viliame Gavoka later.

SEEP Director Chantelle Khan expressed her appreciation for the leaders’ willingness to take time out of their busy schedules to meet with the group.

During the discussions, the Alliance raised concerns over several large-scale development projects, highlighting three primary issues including the unsustainable exploitation of natural resources, the growing division among citizens, and difficulties with government accountability.

The Alliance stresses that while attracting investment may be straightforward for the government, the real-world impacts, especially on vulnerable groups such as women and children, present serious challenges.