Steps taken to improve food safety standards

The National Food Safety Taskforce has signed a memorandum of understanding with key agencies to safeguard consumer health and boost economic confidence.

Deputy Prime Minister and Taskforce Chair, Manoa Kamikamica, says food safety is not just a health priority but also a crucial factor in economic growth, investment confidence, and business sustainability.

Kamikamica says food safety is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration between government agencies, businesses, and consumers.

“Food safety regulations are not just about compliance, they provide a solid foundation for business growth. The micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs in the food sector, including restaurants, food vendors and food processors, stand to benefit significantly from today’s agreement.”

Kamikamica says the taskforce has already demonstrated its commitment to action, having shut down non-compliant food retailers in recent months.

The National Food Safety Taskforce includes stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Trade, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Consumer Council of Fiji, and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.