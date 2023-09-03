State Lands Amendment Bill to be tabled in parliament

The Cabinet has approved the State Lands (Amendment) Bill 2023 for tabling in Parliament.

The bill proposes to remove amendments made to the State Lands Act 1945 by the State Lands (Budget Amendment) Act 2021 (Act No. 21 of 2021) and the State Lands (Amendment) Act 2022.

The bill also proposes to reinstate the authority of the Director of Lands as initially provided for under the State Lands Act of 1945.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the release following the cabinet meeting, the amendments made by Act 21 of 2021 reduced the authority of the Director by allowing lessees to go directly to banks and lending institutions without obtaining consent from the Director to use a lease as security for borrowing.

In addition, the revenue generated from the application fee for consent required by the director decreased drastically.

It says the amendments made by Act No. 26 of 2022 also undermined the authority of the Director to decide on state lands and their effective administration.

The bill has been amended following extensive consultations with stakeholders and will be tabled in Parliament.