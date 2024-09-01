Starlink to boost rural connectivity

Telecom Fiji has received a good response from Fijians, especially from rural and remote areas, to sign up for Starlink services.

This was highlighted by the Telecom Fiji Chief Executive, Charles Goundar stating the company’s partnership with Starlink will strengthen their existing technology portfolio and help them provide better connectivity in the local market.

He adds Fijians in the rural and outer islands will soon not feel left out, as they will be able to enjoy internet services similar to those in the urban centers.

Article continues after advertisement

“So our partnership with Starlink is to complement our coverage on our fiber and 4G services. Our take has been excellent, I would say. We have a large number of sign-ups from customers all over the country. From north, from west, from the outer islands, and government departments as well. So our take has been tremendous.”

Goundar says the cost to sign up for these services varies as the company is collaborating with agencies in Fiji in order to enhance their services to its customers.

The introduction of Starlink services will enable Fiji to bridge the digital divide, foster development, and improve the quality of life across various sectors.