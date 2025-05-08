Council urged to finalize disaster risk plan

[File Photo]

Nausori Town Council lacks a disaster risk management plan, leaving the community vulnerable.

This was highlighted by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts after reviewing the Council’s 2016-2018 Annual Report.

Committee member and Assistant Minister Naisa Tuinaceva says disaster planning is critical and must be prioritized under the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that concrete emergency response strategies must be delivered now, with essential collaboration between government agencies and community stakeholders.

The Committee recommends that the Council finalize its disaster risk management plan and implement a business continuity strategy to ensure municipal operations remain functional during a crisis.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.