Cotter names strong outfit for Drua clash

The Blues have confirmed a largely unchanged side for their Round 13 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Fijian Drua in Suva, with just two tweaks to the starting XV that downed the Western Force last week.

Up front, the front row features Joshua Fusitu’a at loosehead prop, Ricky Riccitelli at hooker, and Marcel Renata at tighthead.

Captain Patrick Tuipulotu will lead from the second row alongside Laghlan McWhannell, while the loose forwards trio sees Anton Segner at blindside, Dalton Papali’i at openside, and Hoskins Sotutu packing down at number eight.

In the halves, Taufa Funaki retains his spot at scrumhalf and will combine with playmaker Beauden Barrett at flyhalf.

The midfield pairing includes Xavi Taele at inside centre and Rieko Ioane outside him, with AJ Lam starting on the left wing, Cole Forbes on the right, and Corey Evans named at fullback.

On the bench, the Blues will call on Kurt Eklund, Mason Tupaea, and Angus Ta’avao as front row replacements.

Josh Beehre and Adrian Choat cover the locks and loose forwards, while Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, and Zarn Sullivan round out the backline reserves.

The match kicks off at 7.05pm this Friday at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium and will be a critical test for both teams in the race to the playoffs.

