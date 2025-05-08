Mock’s file to be handed to the ODPP

Richard Mock [File Photo]

The investigation file into the death of Richard Mock will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions tomorrow for independent review and sanctioning of charges.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says investigators have been working around the clock in transcribing the video-recorded interviews of the 13 police officers alleged to be involved in the incident.

Mock’s body was found in Nasau, Nadi in January.

The officers at the Namaka Police station were the last to be in contact with him.

Tudravu is reassuring the family that claims of investigations being delayed to protect police officers are not true.

He stresses that the process of transcribing all interviews conducted via VRI has been a time-consuming process, which could not be rushed.

The Police Force is again reiterating that all complaints against officers will be taken seriously, with investigations conducted by either the Internal Affairs Unit or the Criminal Investigations Department, with investigation files submitted to the Office of the DPP for independent review.

