SPX notes robust performance last year

The stock market in Fiji recorded robust performance across key market indicators last year.

A standout highlight of 2024 was the record-breaking dividend payouts by SPX-listed entities.

SPX in a statement says 16 entities declared a total of $76 million in dividends, the highest-ever annual payout in the market’s history.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere says this milestone pushed the cumulative dividend payouts by SPX-listed entities since 2000 to over $1 billion.

Obeyesekere says market capitalization, which reflects the total value of equity shares listed on SPX, increased by 9.61%, adding $321 million to the market value.

On the trading activity front, the total trading value for 2024 was $37.3 million, marking the highest annual trading value since 2019.

Additionally, the number of trades executed in 2024 was the highest ever recorded in Fiji’s stock market history.

The market also saw the highest influx of new investors since the onset of the pandemic, underlining renewed investor interest and confidence.

2024 also saw the Fijian stock market welcoming its first equity listing since 2019 with the successful listing of SUN Insurance Company Limited.

Obeyesekere says the market’s performance last year is a promising indicator of the opportunities ahead for the Fijian stock market.