Speight's release must not hold us back: RFMF Chief

Jone Kalouniwai

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai broke his silence on the release of self-declared 2000 coup leader George Speight and mutiny leader Shane Steven from prison last week.

Earlier yesterday the Commander addressed the warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging past leadership decisions and their profound impact on the lives of many Fijians.

Kalouniwai told personnel that the release of Speight and Steven should not move them, and they must remain steadfast in their pursuit to continue with their commitment to the RFMF reconciliation process.

The Commander supports the Mercy Commission’s decision, adding that it has followed due process under the 2013 Constitution, and the RFMF will respect that decision.

Meanwhile, he says the RFMF consensually agreed that the events of 2000 and 2006 were not merely historical incidents but pivotal leadership decisions that have left lasting scars on the nation.

The commander then sought forgiveness for the leadership decisions made during those tumultuous times.

“The motivation of this reconciliation is not for us to find who is at fault or who is the perpetrator of the past political crisis, but for us to find a common ground where we can stand together to move forward.”

He says this act of contrition symbolizes a commitment to acknowledging past mistakes and also serves as an essential step in the broader process of reconciliation within the military and the nation as a whole.

Kalouniwai’s call for forgiveness was met with a sense of understanding and solidarity among the ranks.

The statement by the RFMF highlighted that yesterday will be remembered as a pivotal moment in the RFMF’s ongoing efforts to restore trust and foster a culture of accountability.

In the coming weeks and months, the RFMF plans to engage in further discussions and initiatives aimed at deepening understanding and fostering reconciliation within the military and the wider community.

It says that by acknowledging the past and seeking forgiveness, the RFMF is taking significant strides towards building a more inclusive and harmonious future for all Fijians.