Special needs segregation concerns raised

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has stressed on the importance of following the proper channel when a teacher identifies a student with special needs.

This statement responds to concerns raised by private inclusive schools, where parents of special needs students have reported classroom segregation and unequal attention compared to other students.

Radrodro emphasised that all mainstream schools must implement policies upon identifying students with special needs.

Article continues after advertisement

The process requires school staff to inform the head of school, who then reports the case to divisional heads.

From there, the case escalates to the ministry headquarters, and only then is the special inclusive department notified for further support, including additional teaching and financial resources.

“So, until and as they come to us and advise us that there is a child that needs special attention here, we would not know. So, we rely on the head of school to advise us and update their families. So, if they don’t update their families, they don’t advise us, we will not know.”

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga acknowledged the broad commitment to inclusivity; however, there is laxity in implementation, particularly regarding infrastructure, further exacerbated by the teacher-to-student ratio in mainstream schools

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.