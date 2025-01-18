Speaker faces COI

Filimone Jitoko

The Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko testified yesterday at the Commission of Inquiry.

This is regarding the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) Commissioner.

Jitoko appeared in his role as a member of the Judicial Services Commission.

Following his testimony, the final FICAC investigator gave their statement at the inquiry.

The inquiry wrapped up its twelfth day and second week yesterday with no sittings scheduled for this weekend.

Senior barrister Janet Mason, who is assisting the Commissioner mentioned that the Commission is likely to request a second extension for its deadline.

Twenty-six witnesses are still scheduled to testify.