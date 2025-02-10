Source reduction campaign aims to lower dengue cases

[ FilePhoto ]

The Ministry of Health is actively tackling the dengue outbreak with a source reduction campaign.

A clean-up effort was held at the Wailea settlement in Suva, a known hotspot for dengue in the Central Division.

So far this year, the Ministry has reported approximately 120 dengue cases in this division.

Senior Assistant Health Inspector Wainikiti Likuteiba says the source reduction campaign aims to reduce the number of cases.

“What we are doing at the moment is part of a public health intervention. This campaign aims to reduce the spread of mosquitoes, as they are transmitted through mosquito breeding receptacles—anything that can hold water. Currently, we are carrying out a source reduction campaign.”

Likuteiba says they will be carrying out the source reduction campaign in 21 other communities that are known dengue hotspot areas.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says their main focus is on the Sigatoka and Nadi subdivisions.

However, he adds that the case numbers are at a manageable level.

Ravunawa is advising Fijians to clean their environment.