Sole Fintech shines on global stage

Sole Fintech has proudly represented Fiji on the international stage, earning runner-up honors at the Alliance for Financial Inclusion Global Policy Forum held in Namibia.

The company was one of five finalists selected from across member countries of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion.

Sole Fintech Chief Executive Mereia Volavola says,this success marks a significant milestone for the company, which now aims to attract over 80,000 investors and gain wider recognition across the region especially among marginalized groups and rural communities.

She says, this year’s competition focused on the theme: “Utilizing open finance frameworks to catalyze data sharing and collaboration for financial inclusion impact.”

Sole Fintech’s innovative submission stood out among entries from regions including Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Their achievement highlights Fiji’s growing presence in the global FinTech space and its commitment to advancing financial inclusion through technology.

