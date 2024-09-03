Solar freezer initiative leads to quality living

Solar freezers have been instrumental in improving the livelihoods of fishing communities.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu says it allows for better preservation of fish, leading to higher quality products and increased income for fishers.

This was in response to a question raised by Independent MP Semi Koroilavesau on the distribution of solar freezers to rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu says the program is designed to address the challenges faced by our isolated fishing communities, particularly in preserving their catch and ensuring that fish products maintain their quality as they make their way to markets.

The Ministry has successfully distributed 33 solar freezers to rural fishing communities across Fiji.

“This includes 21 solar freezes that was distributed to the Eastern Division, benefitting communities in Lomaiviti, Kadavu and Lau. Western Division received nine solar freezes that were delivered to the coastal villages in Yasawa, Ra, and Nadroga/Navosa. Northern Division, there were five solar freezes which were provided to remote islands such as Yadua, Kia, and Cikobia. Central Division received three solar freezes which were distributed to areas including Goma and Yanuca Island.”



Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Bainivalu states that these distributions were made possible through the generous support of donor agencies, government representatives, and organizations that have worked closely with the Ministry to bring this initiative to fruition.

She reiterates that the distribution of solar freezers to Fiji’s coastal and rural communities is a significant initiative that has maintained continuity since the previous government.