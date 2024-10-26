Soil health training a priority for officers

The Ministry of Agriculture continues to provide training on soil and plant health for its extension officers, empowering farmers to prioritize soil health for improved productivity.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna states that this initiative is in response to increasing threats from diseases, pests, nutrient deficiencies, and ongoing soil degradation.

He says the Kava Dieback Disease spread to most farms due to the lack of management practices, and in most cases, commercialized agriculture tends to be focusing on monocropping, neglecting management practices that normally address diseases and pests.

Tunabuna adds that there is also a lack of soil experts in the region to help educate farmers.

“There are diseases and parasites in communities in ecosystems where we need to train our people to know what to attend to so that we don’t have a reduction in crop production due to diseases and pests. That’s why it’s important to conduct training.”

Extension officer Apenisa Macedru also shares that training is required within the ministry due to ongoing issues that could affect productivity rates.

“The training helps and challenges us as an agriculture officer on how to be stricter in approaching farmers on the need to abide by the requirements of good agricultural farming practices here in the North, especially with this kavadie disease.”

Agriculture officers are urged to utilize the skills gained through training to establish the bond of assisting farmers.